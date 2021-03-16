Orion girls collect wins

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion’s varsity girls basketball team put it all together on Monday, March 8, collecting their first win with a 52-47 result at Morrison.

It would be the first of three wins in their final four games.

Three Chargers finished in double figures on Monday night. Riley Filler had 13 points; Jenna Drish, 11, and Courtney Farwell, 10. Hailey James added eight; Marly Lillibridge, five; Jennie Abbott, three, and Ella Sundberg, two.

Orion sharpshooters had four triples. Filler knocked down two and Abbott and Drish, one each.

At the free-throw line, the Chargers were 16-for-23. Farwell hit 2-for-2; Filler, 5-for-6; Lillibridge, 5-for-7, and James 4-for-8.

The team collected 36 rebounds. James nabbed 10; Lillibridge, Filler, Drish and Farwell, five each; Mohr and Sundberg, two apiece, and Abbott and Adah Swanson, one each.

Orion’s 10 steals were credited to Abbott, Drish, James and Farwell, two apiece, and Swanson and Lillibridge, one each.

Officials whistled Orion for 13 fouls.

The next night, Mercer County defeated Orion 64-40.

Farwell led Orion with 10 points. Lillibridge added nine; Drish, five; Filler and James, four each; Abbott and Katie Christensen, three, and Mary Mohr, two.

Orion had no triples, while MerCo had six.

At the free-throw line, the Chargers made 14 of 22 free throws. Filler and Farwell were 2-for-2; Christensen, 1-for-1; Lillibridge, 5-for-8; Mohr, 2-for-4, and Abbott, 1-for-2. The Golden Eagles were 10-for-12.

Orion committed 12 fouls and MerCo, 19.

On Saturday, March 13, Orion closed out the season with a 50-24 win over Erie-Prophetstown in the Charger gym.

Drish fired in 14 points; Filler, 13; James, eight; Farwell, six; Swanson, four; Lillibridge, three; and Abbott, two.

Orion had four treys, two by Drish and one each by Lillibridge and Filler. Erie-Prophetstown had two.

Filler was the only Charger who went to the free-throw line. She was 2-for-3. Erie-Prophetstown was 2-for-6.

Orion committed eight fouls and Erie-Prophetstown, 10.

The Chargers won the sophomore game 32-24.

Swanson finished with 13 points; Sundberg, 10; Christensen, seven, and Mohr and Kamryn Filler, one each.

Sundberg had the only Orion triple. Erie-Prophetstown had two.

The Chargers made 13 of 28 free throws. Christensen was 3-for-4; Sundberg, 5-for-10; Swanson, 3-for-6, and Filler, 1-for-2. Erie-Prophetstown was 16-for-17.

Orion was whistled for 13 fouls and Erie-Prophetstown for 17.