Orion-Sherrard boys working for success

by Mindy Carls correspondent

After COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the fall season, the Orion-Sherrard boys soccer team is ready to hit the pitch.

Coach Rick Cline has headed the program for 15 years with a record of 172-118-29. Junior varsity and assistant coaches are Carrie McCunn, Colin Hepner and Daniel Cline.

The 2019 team finished 19-8. Starters returning from that team are seniors Kade Helm and Nathan Schmoll, defenders; Ajay Moon and Jordan Maynard, midfielders, and Josh Spranger, goalkeeper.

Impact newcomers this year include juniors Cody Dutton, defender, and Ben Churchill, midfielder. Sophomores include defenders Trey Erdmann, Caden Wegerer and Mike Diehl, midfielders Cole Kimball, Peyton Maynard, Talen Butler, Luke Moen and Griffin Marshall, and forward Alyus Johnson.

“We're returning four starters from a team that won 19 games, and adding a big group of talented juniors and sophomores, so we're trusting that we can play some quality soccer this fall and win those matches that we should,” Cline said.

“Can we reach our potential, improve our mental toughness and play consistently well? The boys have worked very hard this offseason and have the ability to produce a very successful season,” the coach said.