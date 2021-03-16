Orion-Sherrard opens season

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Monmouth-Roseville defeated Orion-Sherrard 5-1 in varsity boys soccer on Saturday, March 13.

“Kind of tough opening against a strong team like Monmouth, when the first time we'd had the team together was on the bus ride to the game. That's a first,” Orion-Sherrard coach Rick Cline said.

“Saturday was actually a pleasant day for soccer,” he said. “Wish we had won, but it was great just getting back in action.”

The Titans scored the first goal, but United’s Trey Erdmann put the ball in the back of the net to deadlock the score in the 16th minute. After that, the Titans scored four more goals.

Orion-Sherrard fired nine shots, including three each by Erdmann and Alyus Johnson, two by Jordan Maynard and one by Talen Butler. Mon-Rose had 20 shots.

Butler had five steals; Cole Kimball, two, and Jordan Maynard, Peyton Maynard and Erdmann, one each. The Titans had seven.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Josh Spranger had 10 saves, while his Mon-Rose counterpart, Fidencio Avalos, had five.