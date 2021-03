Geneseo Republic

Game Tickets for Tonight's Football contest available through Ticket link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScsNE593SkRMkYZKC9_u26eo7ne2BTESky9GdNIMOwflAYtrw/viewform?usp=sf_link

Limited number. Bleacher seating or bring your own. Social distancing as much as possible required. Offered through Geneseo Football Boosters in appreciation for support of student-athletes. Tickets to be picked up at Reade Field.