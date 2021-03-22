Geneseo girls over Galesburg

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Geneseo volleyball continued its success on Saturday, March 20, when the team traveled to Galesburg and took care of business by defeating their opponent in two games, 25-23 and 25-12.

After hosting the first two contests of the spring season in their home gym, Coach Casey Komel said, “The team proved this weekend that they are ready to be road warriors. It was nice being at home, but sometimes being the visiting team can add an extra stress to the game. I think all teams handled it well.”

Abbi Barickman had 6 kills and her twin sister Maddi Barickman added 3 kills; Brenna McGuire had 2 kills; Maddi Barickman and Maggi Weller each had 2 aces and Hannah Copeland added 2 more aces.

Maddi Barickman led in assists with 8 while Lauren Johnsen had 3 and Weller had 2; Weller had 9 digs, Taylor DeSplinter had 4 digs and Hannah Copeland, Addie Dunker and Triston Highton each had 3 digs; Abbi Barickman had 2 blocks and Copeland and Emma Frank each had 1 block.

In looking ahead, Coach Komel said, “We have a big week ahead, with a long road trip to Quincy on Tuesday (March 23 and hosting Moline on Thursday, March 25) and Sherrard and Riverdale on Saturday, March 27, so lots to prepare for.”

Geneseo sophomores won in three games, 23-25, 25-22 and 25-23; and the freshmen also won in three games, 25-20, 21-25, and 25-11.