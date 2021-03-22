Geneseo Volleyball team defeats Alleman

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

The Barickman twins continue to shine on the volleyball court and did so in their usual manner on Thursday, March 18, when the Leafs shut out Alleman in two games with scores of 25 -16 in the first match and 25 – 12 in the second match.

Abbi Barickman finished with 12 kills and 2 aces, and her sister, Maddi Barickman, had 5 digs and 17 assists,

Other team member contributing to the win were Maggi Weller with 2 aces and 6 digs; Addie Dunker had 2 aces; Taylor DeSplinter had 5 digs; Emma Frank added 2 blocks; Brenna McGuire and Hannah Copeland each had 1 block.

Varsity Coach Casey Komel credited the team for their effort and said, “The girls have been working so hard on ball control and being aggressive. It’s been really awesome to see them fulfill this over the past couple of games. Last night (March 18 game) it was fun to see a few more offensive points earned than on Tuesday, as well as seeing some of the girls get even more comfortable in their role on the court. “

The sophomore girls’ volleyball team won 2 out of 3 games with scores of 25-15; 17-25; and 25-18.

The freshman team won in two games with scores of 25-23 and 25-28