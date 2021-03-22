Orion spikers split with Riverdale

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Riverdale spoiled Orion’s season opener and senior night with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-19 win on Tuesday, March 16.

But first-year coach Sydney Adams’ Chargers avenged the loss with a 21-25, 25-21, 25-19 victory two nights later in Port Byron.

In the Tuesday game, the teams were tied six times before Orion edged ahead 14-10. Riverdale pulled within two, only to have the hosts expand their lead.

Riley Filler’s kill made it 17-14 in Orion’s favor, but while Orion was scoring three points, Riverdale was answering with six.

After a timeout at 20-20, the Rams pulled ahead 22-21. Orion forced a tie, Riverdale scored next for a 23-22 lead and Orion deadlocked the score again.

The Chargers edged ahead 24-23, and a Ram hit into the net gave the Chargers a win in the first game.

In the second, the teams were tied three times before Hailey James got her fifth kill of the match for a 5-4 edge.

Riverdale broke a 6-6 tie and went on an 8-0 run for a 14-6 lead.

The Chargers fell behind by nine at 18-9. With the game seemingly over, Orion closed within four points at 21-17 and again at 22-18.

But it was Riverdale outscoring Orion 3-1 for a 25-19 win.

In the third game, Anna Silversmet served an ace for a 3-3 tie. The teams deadlocked again at 4-4, but Riverdale began to pull ahead again.

The Chargers had a stretch with kills by Claire Smith, James and Riley Filler, only to find the Rams still ahead 16-10.

Riverdale built an 11-point lead at 23-12. Orion came within eight at 23-15 when James notched her 13th kill of the match.

The Chargers made the Rams earn the win, taking them to five match points before yielding.

Orion finished with five aces, including Rachel Bowers, four, and Silversmet, one.

The Chargers had 32 kills. James smashed 14; Riley Filler, nine; Smith, four; Kasey Filler, two; and Abby Watson, Ashley Awbrey and Bowers, one apiece.

Watson, Smith and James each had a block.

Of Orion’s 30 assists, 29 were credited to Awbrey and one to Kati Kratzberg.

The Chargers had 90 digs. Kratzberg made 19; Awbrey, 16; Riley Filler, 15; Bowers, 14; Silversmet, 13; James, six; Watson and Smith, three apiece; and Kasey Filler, one.

In the rematch, Orion served eight aces. Silversmet delivered three; Riley Filler, two, and Awbrey, Kasey Filler and Kratzberg, one each.

The Chargers produced 30 kills. Riley Filler pounded 12; James, 11; Silversmet and Kasey Filler, three apiece; and Smith, one.

James blocked four shots.

Awbrey passed for 26 assists and Kratzberg for three.

Orion’s 82 digs were divided among Riley Filler, 23; Kratzberg, 18; Awbrey and Kasey Filler, 13 each; James, eight; and Silversmet, seven.

