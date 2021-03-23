Adams takes over Orion volleyball

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion graduate Sydney Adams has taken the reins of the Charger volleyball program for which she once played.

Jack Wheeler coached the Chargers the last time the varsity played in 2019. The girls were 37-2 overall, 11-1 in the Three Rivers West program. After winning the conference championship, they seized regional and sectional championships before falling in the super-sectional match.

When Wheeler retired, Adams moved up with a 69-37 record for junior high and junior varsity volleyball.

COVID-19 delayed the fall 2020 season to spring 2021. Players returning for their senior year are Hailey James, Ashley Awbrey, Riley Filler, Kati Kratzberg, Claire Smith and Anna Silversmet.

New to varsity are juniors Abby Watson, Zoe Larkins, Emmalynn Foster, Ava Terry, Kasey Filler and Courtney Farwell and freshman Rachel Bowers.

Projected starters are James, middle hitter; Awbrey, setter; Riley Filler, outside hitter; Kratzberg, libero, and Smith, right side hitter.

“We are a very senior-heavy team with all of these seniors begin part of our state run last season,” Adams said. “They know how to compete at a higher level.”

The Three Rivers is a tough conference, the coach said. Riverdale and Fulton will compete with Orion.

“I’m very excited to take over the program and continue the successful tradition of Orion volleyball,” Adams said.