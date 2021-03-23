Geneseo Boy's Soccer keeps winning

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

Success on the soccer field continues for the Geneseo Maple Leafs as they held off the Rock Island team for a 3-2 home win on Monday, March 22.

That win puts Geneseo on a 3-0 start for the season, with victories on March 15 against East Moline, 4-2; and against Galesburg, 6-0.

In the Monday, March 22, Western Big 6 conference game, goals were score by Connor Nelson, assisted by Hunter Holke; and by Hunter Holke assisted by Carson Rice in the first half of the contest.

The goal in the second half was scored by Hunter Holke, assisted by his brother Nate Holke.

Senior forward/midfielder, Ethan Holke, who is also committed to play soccer for St. Ambrose University in Davenport, said the Maple Leafs stacked its center midfielders, playing with mostly five Geneseo players on the defensive end.

Holke said that did help slow the Rocks down and added, “Once we got the ball from them, we just tried playing our outsides up the field to try and get some shots off and it ended up working out pretty good.”