OMS girls basketball begins

by Mindy Carls correspondent

Orion Middle School’s girls basketball season is underway.

Eighth grade players are Lainey Kunert, Kallie DeBaillie, Avah Jones, Lexie Thomsen, Katie Angelos, Svea Carlson and Macy Mizlo.

The seventh grade roster has Kamryn Brown, Thea Seys, Maggie Dochterman, Neela Brokaw, Carlee DeLoose, Lena Willett, Lexi Christensen, Kamrie Whitcomb and Autumn Hoftender and coach Chris Dhabalt.

Their schedule includes:

• 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 22 — Orion at Sherrard.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24 —Monmouth-Roseville at Orion.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 —Sherrard at Orion.

• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8 — Knoxville at Orion.

• 10 a.m. Saturday, April 10 — Orion at Rockridge.

• 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 12 — Orion vs. Monmouth-Roseville in Roseville.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 — Orion at Knoxville.

• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15 — Orion vs. Mercer County in Joy.

• 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 19 —Rockridge at Orion.

• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 —Mercer County at Orion.

Middle school wrestling begins Thursday, April 15, and track starts Friday, April 16.