Orion-Sherrard's Moon scores hat trick

Orion-Sherrard trounced Abingdon-Avon 6-0 in varsity boys soccer on Saturday, March 20, in Avon.

United’s Ajay Moon scored a hat trick to help Orion-Sherrard level its record at 1-1.

Moon opened the scoring in the first minute, off an assist from Alyus Johnson.

Only two minutes elapsed before Trey Erdmann fed the ball to Moon for another goal.

Moon’s account grew to three goals when Kade Helm found him in the 15th minute.

Three other United players also scored. Johnson put the ball in the back of the net off a pass from Caden Wegerer in the 18th minute.

In the 39th minute, Cole Kimball worked the ball to Luke Moen for a goal.

Mike Diehl converted a pass from Helm to score Orion-Sherrard’s final goal in the 58th minute.

Assists were credited to Helm, two, and Johnson, Erdmann, Wegerer and Kimball, one each.

Orion-Sherrard players with shots were Moon, four; Talen Butler, two, and Johnson, Erdmann, Moen and Diehl, one apiece. A-Town had only two.

United had three steals, two by Butler and one by Erdmann.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Cody Dutton had one save. A-Town’s Isaac Sampson had four.