Dunlap's 20 lead Orion over Fulton

Will Dunlap’s game-high 20 points led Orion to a 55-43 win over Fulton in a Three Rivers West boys basketball game on Tuesday, March 2.

The Chargers manhandled the visiting Steamers 21-6 in the first quarter. Abram Anderson sparked the Orion scoring with a three ball only seconds into the game.

Baskets by Dunlap and Will Lawson, and a couple of free throws by Dunlap, powered Orion’s run to a 9-1 lead.

Cade Weiss drove the lane for two points, then sank a free throw to convert an old-fashioned three.

Chance Stropes hit for two inside the arc and Weiss for three outside of it for an 18-6 lead.

Before the quarter ended, Dunlap fired the ball to Adam Burgert for a triple.

The rest of the game was closer, with Fulton actually outscoring Orion 37-34. But the Steamers couldn’t make up the 15-point deficit from the first period.

Orion’s lead ballooned to 20 points when Burgert hit a three for a 28-8 lead with 5:11 to go in the second quarter. Midway through the third, Fulton had cut its deficit to 11 points at 34-23.

Charger Josh Spranger blocked a shot, and Dunlap scored on a layup, but some quick Steamer scoring pulled the visitors within eight points at 36-28 with three minutes to go in the period.

Burgert scored while falling back, and Weiss hit all four of his free throws to help Orion lead 42-33 at the end of the third.

To begin the fourth, Burgert pulled off a steal and drove with the ball across the timeline. Stropes capitalized on the turnover with two points for a 44-33 lead.

About two minutes into the quarter, Dunlap spun in two quick baskets for a 48-34 lead.

Fulton dropped in six points, but as the clock ticked under two minutes in the game, Dunlap passed to Stropes for two points and a 50-40 lead.

Before the game ended, Dunlap dropped in two free throws and Weiss, three.

Besides Dunlap’s 20 points, the Chargers got 13 from Weiss, eight from Burgert, six from Stropes, five from Lawson and three from Anderson.

Burgert roped in two treys and Anderson, Lawson and Weiss, one each. Fulton had five.

Orion shot 14-for-17 at the free-throw line. Dunlap hit 6-for-7 and Weiss 8-for-10. Fulton was 14-for-24.

The Chargers were whistled for 21 fouls and the Steamers for 16.

Fulton won the sophomore game 52-23. The first quarter was close, ending with the Steamers clinging to a 10-8 edge, but after that Fulton began pulling away.

Chargers with four points each were Trey Erdmann, Elijah Soukup, Kane Lieving and Jase Brokaw; with three points, Cole Kimball, and with two points, Caiden Mielke and Lucas Dunlap.

Kimball had Orion’s only trey. Fulton had three.

The Chargers were 0-for-2 at the free-throw line. Meanwhile, the Steamers were 9-for-14.

Orion was whistled for 13 fouls and Fulton for seven.