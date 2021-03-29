Geneseo Football seeking a win

by Claudia Loucks correspondent

It was a long night for the Geneseo High School football team when they traveled to Sterling for their second game of this pandemic-altered season, and returned having failed to score.

The Sterling Golden Warriors were ready for the Leafs and sent them home with a 41-0 loss.

Geneseo Coach Larry Johnsen Jr. found the positive in his team and said, “I thought some things we did this week were better than last week. However, Sterling exposed others areas and we put our defense in a bind too many times.”

He added, “We need to find an identity on offense.”

Sterling scored five times in seven first half possessions of the football.

Geneseo senior Bruce Moore commented that Sterling “came out hard and we didn’t fill all the gaps.”

Moore continued to put forth the effort to help Geneseo offensively in the second half and he finished with 19 carries for 84 yards, with 63 of those coming on 12 second-half carries.

Johnsen said, “I really thought Bruce Moore played hard. He rarely comes out of the game and plays with a chip on his shoulder.”

“We have multiple concerns right now, but an additional one is now kids are starting to get banged up,” Johnsen said, and added, “We really will have to keep an eye on it.”