Orion girls' 13-0 start powers win

Mindy Carls

A 13-0 lead in the first quarter blasted the Orion girls to a 44-25 win over Morrison in varsity basketball on Thursday, March 11, in the Charger gym.

Chargers Jenna Drish and Marly Lillibridge started the game with triples. Drish hit for two for an 8-0 lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter.

Lillibridge, wearing 11 on her jersey, roped in another three to give her team an 11-0 lead.

Just before the buzzer, Jennie Abbott tossed in two points for a 13-0 advantage.

The second quarter was a tale of two runs, Morrison’s 7-0 run to open the period and Orion’s 10-2 run to close it out.

Morrison’s run cut its deficit to six points. Orion was scoreless until Riley Filler scored from beyond the rim for a 16-7 advantage.

The Mustangs put the Chargers on the free-throw line as the half wound down. Hailey James spun in two, Drish one and Abbott, two.

Orion finished the half with Courtney Farwell netting a basket.

Leading by 14 points at 23-9, Orion got treys from Filler and Lillibridge to start the third period.

With 1:55 on the clock, Drish attacked the basket for two points and a 31-13 lead.

James passed the ball to Adah Swanson in the paint for a basket that gave Orion a 33-15 lead.

As the fourth quarter opened, Abbott found the range on the arc and inside it. Her five quick points pushed Orion’s lead to 24 points at 40-16.

Lillibridge, in the 11 jersey, hit her 10th and 11th points with 2:25 to go in the game.

She also contributed to the team’s final points, passing to Farwell with 50 seconds to go.

Lillibridge was the game-high scorer with 11. Abbott tossed in nine; Drish, eight; Filler, six; James and Farwell, four each; and Swanson, two.

Orion fired in six triples. Lillibridge had three; Filler, two, and Drish, one. Morrison had one.

The Chargers were 5-for-6 at the free-throw line. Abbott and James hit 2-for-2 and Drish, 1-for-2. The Mustangs were 2-for-5.

Orion drew 10 fouls and Morrison, 11.

The sophomore game started out the same way as the varsity game, with Orion shutting out Morrison in the first period for a 9-0 lead. The Chargers went on to win 37-25.

Adah Swanson was the game-high scorer with 12 points. Madeline Nightingale added 11; Ella Sundberg, nine; Mary Mohr and Kayleigh Kovac, two; and Kamryn Filler, one.

Sundberg’s total included Orion’s only triple. Morrison had none.