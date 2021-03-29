Orion's Burgert's 24 points tames Mustangs

Mindy Carls

Adam Burgert fired in 24 points to lead Orion to a 54-44 win over Morrison on Tuesday, March 9, in the Mustang gym.

Burgert hit for 10 points in the first quarter, helping the Chargers to a 16-12 lead on the road in the Mustang gym.

The second period was closer, but Burgert put eight points on the board for a 13-12 edge and a 29-24 halftime lead.

He had six in the third to close out his account for the game. With a 14-8 advantage in the period, Orion had a 43-32 lead going into the final minutes.

Besides Burgert’s game-high tally, the Chargers got 17 points from Will Dunlap, five from Chance Stropes, four from Cade Weiss and two each from Will Lawson and Josh Spranger.

Orion sharpshooters arched in four treys, three off Burgert’s fingers and one off Weiss’ hands. Morrison had three.

The Chargers were eight for 13 from the free-throw line. Stropes hit 3-for-4; Dunlap, 3-for-5, and Weiss and Burgert, 1-for-2. The Mustangs were 11-for-14.

Orion was whistled for 11 fouls and Morrison for 14.