Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Vikings Start Season With Split

The Cambridge Jr. High Vikings opened their season hosting the Williamsfield Bombers on Monday, March 22nd. The seventh grade trailed by eight at the half 12 to 4 and lost their opener by the final score 27 to 12. Ellie Doubet and Luca Veloz led the Vikings with four points each, Veloz going two for two from the free throw line. Addie Jewett and Emma Motley each added two points apiece.

Kerrigan Lewis came out with the hot hand in the eighth grade game. Lewis knocked in six of her game high twelve points in the opening six minutes as the Vikings took an 8-0 lead. The Vikings kept their lead in the second quarter going into the half ahead 15 to 7.

Williamsfield made a run in the third quarter outsourcing Cambridge four to zero to cut the lead to just four points. The Vikings held on in the fourth quarter to get the three point 20 to 17 win. Addie Jewett had four points for Cambridge and Ellie Doubet and Jordan Williams each had two points in the win.

Cambridge Drops two to Wethersfield

The Cambridge Vikings hosted the Wethersfield Flying Geese in junior high basketball on Tuesday, March 23rd. The seventh grade led the visiting Flying Geese by four at the end of the first quarter but Wethersfield was able to cut the Cambridge lead in half at the end of the second quarter.

Wethersfield outscored Cambridge in the third quarter thirteen to four to take a seven point lead going into the fourth quarter. The Vikings tried valiantly to retake the lead but came up just short losing by the slimmest of margins 19 to 18. Kenlee Carlson and Emma Motley led the Vikings with four points apiece while Ellie Doubet, Cambria Harreld, Hailey Bennett, Addie Jewett, and Addie Little each had two points for the Vikings.

Kerigan Lewis had twelve points, seven in the second half but the eighth grade came up short in their game losing by twelve 30 to 18. The Vikings trailed by one at the end of the first two quarters, 4 to 3 after the first and 10 to 9 at the half. The Flying Geese pulled away in the third quarter taking a five point lead on their way to the win. Addie Jewett and Emma Motley each had three points.

Ridgewood Battles Bravettes

The Ridgewood Spartans played host to the Annawan Bravettes on Wednesday, Match 24th in Cambridge High School. The Spartans battled throughout the match losing a tough first game 22 to 25 before falling to the Bravettes in the second game 20 to 25 to drop the match.

Kendall Lewis and Paige Leander fueled the Ridgewood offense with three kills, Lewis also had six service points in the match. Brecken Adamson led the Spartans with six assists in the match. Hallica Warren Anderson powered the defense with five blocks while Lewis had six digs in the match.

Spartans tops Mid-County

The Ridgewood Spartan Jr. High football team capped off a great week one for the Spartans with a 26 to 18 win over the Mid-County Cougars on Wednesday, March 24th at Goff-Stahl Field.

The Spartans opened the game taking the opening kickoff down to the Mid-County 38 yard line and finishing the drive with a five yard run by Waylon Tucker to go ahead 6-0. After stopping the Cougars first drive the Spartans found the endzone again on their next drive, this time it was Ashtin Staley with a forty one yard touchdown run to go ahead 14 to 0.

The Cougars got on the scoreboard in the second quarter to make the score 14 to 6 however on the ensuing kickoff Ashtin Staley powered down the field for a 65 yard touchdown return to put the Spartans back up by two touchdowns 20 to 6. Mid-County refused to go quietly though mustering up a drive highlighted by a 72 yard touchdown pass at the end of the first half to make the score 20 to 12.

After a silent third quarter, the Spartans scored early in the fourth quarter on a 31 yard run by Staley. Mid County scored in the final minutes to end the game with the Spartans first win of the season 26 to 18.

Spartans Win by a Shoelace

Things looked to be under control in the final minutes of Monday Night’s Ridgewood Spartan Stark County Rebels Fresh/Soph game. The Spartans had added an insurance touchdown to go ahead of the Rebels 20 to 12. However, Stark County refused to go quietly into the spring evening scoring a touchdown to make the score 20 to 18.

The gratuitous onside kick ensued and was handled by the Spartans. However, after turning the ball back over to the Rebels with just seconds on the scoreboard. Literally down to their final play Stark County threw a Hail Mary down the field with the Spartan defender deflecting the ball but it fell into the hands of the Rebel receiver who before being tackled lateralled the ball to a teammate. In the ensuing melee Ryan Francis tripped the Stark County runner up with a shoestring tackle just short of the goal line as time expired giving Ridgewood the 20 to 18 point win!

The Spartans had fallen behind after a fumble on the opening drive was converted into points by the Rebels who scored on a 20 yard run to go ahead 6-0. The Spartans scored in the second quarter when Gavin McDonough ran in from the twelve yard line to tie the game. A Rebel fumble in the third setup McDonough again, this time on a twenty five yard run to give Ridgewood the 14 to 6 lead on their way to one of the most entertaining finishes of the season!

Wild Finish in Ridgewood

At the end of the night on Friday, March 26th both the Ridgewood Spartans and the Mercer County Golden Eagles both had one win and one loss on their season records. However, it was the journey each team took to get to that record which made for a classic defensive battle with the Golden Eagles exiting Goff-Stahl Field with a tough 14 to 6 win over the Spartans.

The two teams traded drives in the opening quarter with neither team finding an opportunity to put points on the board. Deadlocked at 0 to 0, the Spartans found the end zone when senior running back DJ VanHouten rumbled across the goalline on a ten yard run to put Ridgewood up 6 to 0.

After the ensuing kickoff rolled out of bounds, Mercer County seemed to be in good shape starting their drive on the Ridgewood 45 yard line. However, the Spartan defense held firm forcing the Golden Eagles to give the ball back to the Ridgewood offense. The Spartans started their drive on their own 30 yard line with over ten minutes left in the half and systematically drove down the field consuming the entire time ending up 4th and goal with just seconds left in the half. Spartan Quarterback Colton Stahl lobbed the ball towards the apparent receiver, Lucas Althaus, but it was deflected by a Mercer County player and intercepted by the Golden Eagle Defender who was returning the ball down the field untouched towards a touchdown, however, the referees inadvertently blew the whistle ending the play and the half saving the potentially tying score.

After a four and out first possession by Ridgwood, the Mercer County Offense which had been held silent in the first half struck quickly on a 38 yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 6-6. Mercer County struck again, this time capitalizing on a blocked punt which gave the Golden Eagles a short field to work with starting on the Ridgewood 19 yard line. Mercer County took the lead on a four yard touchdown run to go ahead 14 to 6 with just 5:43 left in the game.

Ridgwood took over on their own 37 yard line and began to march down the field. The Spartans found themselves in trouble early in the drive with a fourth and twelve however quarterback Colton Stahl hit receiver Lucas Kessinger for the first down along

the Ridgewood sideline. The Spartans drove deep in Golden Eagle territory but found themselves down to their last play on a fourth and four with just seconds left in the game. Once again Stahl looked to find Kessinger, this time deep in the Golden Eagle endzone. Kessinger looked to make the one handed circus catch but was called out of the back of the end zone to give Mercer County the ball and the 14 to 6 win.