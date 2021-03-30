Chargers serve 15 aces

Mindy Carls

Orion servers are dicing up opposing teams this season.

The Chargers had seven aces in a loss to the Rockridge Rockets on Thursday, March 25, in Orion. Riley Filler served four of them; Anna Silversmet, two, and Kati Kratzberg, one.

At Alleman on Monday, March 29, Orion landed eight aces. Kasey Filler served three; Silversmet, two, and Ashley Awbrey, Hailey James and Zoe Larkins, one each.

After a two-set loss to Orion on Tuesday, March 23, at Rockridge, the Rockets came to the Charger gym and won 25-14, 22-25, 25-20.

Orion had 24 kills in the Three Rivers West matchup. James pounded in nine; Riley Filler, five; Silversmet, four; Awbrey, three; Chloe Smith, two, and Kasey Filler, one., and Zoe Larkins, one.

Charger setters passed for 17 assists, including 15 by Awbrey and two by Kratzberg.

Defensively, James had four blocks and Smith and Riley Filler, one apiece.

Of the team’s 55 digs, Silversmet had 11; Awbrey, 10; Riley Filler, nine; Kasey Filler, seven; James and Kratzberg, six each; Emmalynn Foster, five, and Zoe Larkins, one.

Orion bounced back with a 25-20, 25-10 non-conference win over Alleman to improve to 3-2.

The Chargers had 22 kills. Rachel Bowers paced Orion with nine. Riley Filler added five; Awbrey and James, three apiece, and Silversmet and Kasey Filler, one each.

Orion’s 18 assists were divided between Awbrey, 17, and James, one.

Digs were credited to Kratzberg, 13; Silversmet and Kasey Filler, five apiece; Awbrey, James and Riley Filler, four each; Bowers, two, and Larkins, one, for a total of 38.