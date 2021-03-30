Geneseo Volleyball keeps winning

Claudia Loucks

GENESEO @ QUINCY

Even though it was a packed week of competition, including a road trip to Quincy, the Geneseo volleyball team finished the week undefeated.

On Tuesday, March 23, the varsity team beat Quincy in two games, 25-6 and 25-20.

Varsity Coach Casey Komel shared her pride with the team and said, “After a long road trip, it’s always tough to get things going, but these girls came out hot.”

Maggi Weller and Addie Dunker each had 2 aces; Abbi Barickman had 7 kills; Hannah Dunk and Hannah Copeland each had 3 kills; Maggi Weller had 11 digs and Esther Brown had 7; Emma Frank had 3 blocks and Abbi Barickman had 2 blocks; Maddi Barickman had 10 assists and Addie Dunker had 5.

The sophomore volleyball team won with games of 25-18, 21-25 and 25-14; and the freshman also won in two games of 25-20 and 27-25.

GENESEO VS. MOLINE AT GENESEO

The Geneseo – Moline matchup was a battle to determine standings in the Western Big 6 conference and Geneseo came out the winner.

Varsity Coach Casey Komel said her team went into the match knowing the game against Moline was going to be very evenly matched and both teams proved that to be true.

The Leafs came back from being 7 points behind in the third set to defeat the Moline Maroons 20-25, 25-23 and 25-21, moving them to 5-0 with 5 WB6 wins.

Both teams entered the contest undefeated and were seeking a conference title.

“There was a lot of really strong defense on the net and both teams did an awesome job picking up some tough offense,” Komel said. “I’m really proud of this team for fighting through this match and working hard to play our game on our side of the net.”

Coach Komel said the Leafs tried their best to prepare “for anything we might see against Moline, but they came ready with some new tools in their toolbox. Overall, it was a great match on both sides of the net and it’ll be just as competitive next Thursday (April 1) when we head to Wharton (Field House in Moline for a rematch).

What added to the excitement was the fact that for the first time, a limited number of students were allowed into the game due to changes in the current pandemic guidelines.

Senior Maggi Weller appreciated her classmates at the game and said, “That was just an awesome feeling. I think that completely changed the atmosphere. I think it wouldn’t have been as exciting of a game if they weren’t here. We’re really happy that we got to play in front of our friends and our school.”

Weller, who has committed to play volleyball at Illinois State in Normal, had a game-high 23 digs.

Also, Abbi Barickman had 9 kills, Maddi Barickman and Cadence Talbert each had 6 kills; Maddi Barickman had 3 aces; Abbi Barickman had 2 and Hannah Copeland and Addie Dunker each had 1 ace.

Addie Dunker added 17 assists; Maddi Barickman had 9 and Maggi Weller had 2 assists.

In addition to Maggi Weller’s 23 digs, Maddi Barickman had 9 digs and Taylor DeSplinter and Abbi Barickman each added 8 digs; Hannah Copeland had 4 blocks, Emma Frank had 3 b locks and Maddi Barickman Cadence Talbert, Brenna McGuire and Abbi Barickman each had 1 block.

The Geneseo sophomore team lost in 3 with scores of 24-26, 25-22 and 8-25. The freshman team also lost in 2 games with scores of 29-30 and 16-25.

GENESEO VS. SHERRARD/RIVERDALE AT GENESEO

After their big win against Moline on Thursday, March 25, the Geneseo Volleyball Team was right back at it on Saturday, March 27, when they hosted the Three Rivers West Division rivals Riverdale and Sherrard in a round-robin triangular.

Their record climbed to 7-0 overall and 5-0 in the WB6, when they defeated the Sherrard Tigers, 25-13 and 25-17, and the Riverdale Rams, 25-22 and 25-17.

Geneseo Coach Casey Komel said, “It was good to get back to competition after the big conference win against Moline on Thursday. The team had not played a morning match yet this season, the closest having been a noon game at Galesburg, and they proved they are prepared to put in the effort any time of day.”

“It was also nice to now have extra home fans and now visiting fans in the gym,” she said. “These small steps getting us closer to ‘normal’ are exciting to witness.”

In the Sherrard game, Hannah Copeland had 6 kills, Maddi Barickman had 4, and Cadence Talbert had 3 kills; Maggi Weller, Hannah Copeland and Taylor DeSplinter each had 1 ace; Addie Dunker had 7 assists, Lauren Johnsen had 4 and Maddi Barickman had 3 assists.

Maggi Weller had 10 digs and Taylor DeSplinter added 6; Brenna McGuire and Hannah Copeland each had 2 blocks, Emma Frank and Maddi Barickman each had 1 block.

In the Geneseo vs. Riverdale game, Abbi Barickman had 8 kills, Cadence Talbert had 6, Maddi Barickman had 5 and Hannah Copeland had 4 kills; Maddi Barickman notched 3 aces, Hannah Copeland and Maggi Weller each had 1 ace; Maddi Barickman had 12 assists and Addie Dunker had 8 assists.

Taylor DeSplinter led the Leafs with 20 digs, Maggi Weller had 11, Maddi Barickman had 7 and Addie Dunker had 5; Hannah Copeland had 2 blocks.