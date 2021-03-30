Mascari, Mohr score at Fulton

Mindy Carls

Fulton defeated Three Rivers West rival Orion 45-14 in varsity football on Friday, March 26.

With 7:57 remaining in the game, visiting Orion put its first points on the board when Braydi Mascari ran the ball in from 31 yards out. Jared Mohr kicked the extra point.

To set up the scoring drive, the Orion defense had forced Fulton to punt from its own 24. The Chargers took over at the Steamer 43.

After Coby Schultz picked up three yards on a run, Mohr gained 10 yards to the 31. On the next snap, Mascari used his speed to outrun defenders to paydirt.

Fulton responded with a 66-yard, three-play, scoring drive to make the Steamers advantage 38-7.

As the clock reached 5:12, Mohr raced 46 yards for Orion’s second touchdown. He kicked the extra point.

The Steamers notched their final touchdown on a 51-yard run.

Fulton’s first two drives of the game ended with touchdowns, while Orion’s offense went three-and-out twice.

The Chargers finally picked up a pair of first downs to open the second quarter, only to have an interception end the drive. Orion’s defense kept Fulton from capitalizing on the turnover.

Another interception late in the first half did let the Steamers take over at their own 43. They drove to the Charger 13, where they kicked a 30-yard field goal for a 17-0 lead at halftime.

As the third quarter began, Orion gave up a pick six on 4th-and-4 at their own 43. The extra-point kick put Fulton up 24-0.

Late in the third quarter, the Chargers drove to the Steamer 10, but the fourth interception of the game gave Fulton possession at its own 14. The Steamers went three-and-out, and the Chargers were able to launch a scoring drive that ended with Mascari’s touchdown run.