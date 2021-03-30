O-S kickers win two of three

Mindy Carls

Winning two matches out of three last week, Orion-Sherrard varsity soccer improved to 3-2 on the season.

United hosted a doubleheader on Monday, March 22, at Charger Field. The boys defeated Princeton 3-2 on a penalty kick shootout, then fell 5-0 to Kewanee in the nightcap.

Orion-Sherrard sheared Riverdale 4-1 on Wednesday, March 24.

United wasted no time taking the lead over the Princeton Tigers. Cole Kimball fired in the opening goal in the first minute. Alyus Johnson collected the assist.

Princeton scored the equalizer in the fifth minute.

Alyus Johnson put Orion-Sherrard ahead in the 35th minute on a ball from Jordan Maynard.

The Tigers tied the game 2-2 in the 74th minute.

When regulation ended, the teams went to a penalty kick shootout. Orion-Sherrard kickers Jordan Maynard, Trey Erdmann, Ajay Moon and Kade Helm all put the ball in the net, while Princeton managed only one goal in three tries.

United had 15 shots, including three each by Jordan Maynard and Erdmann, two apiece by Alyus Johnson and Kimball, and one each by Moon, Talen Butler, Peyton Maynard, Caden Wegerer and Jayden Thomson. Princeton had 17.

Jordan Maynard made three steals and Nathan Schmoll, Helm, Cody Dutton, Butler and Erdmann, one each. Princeton pulled off six.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Josh Spranger had six saves. Princeton had three.

United had two corner kicks and Princeton, three. Each team committed nine fouls, and both squads were offside once.

In the Kewanee match, Orion-Sherrard took 12 shots. Moon fired off four; Jordan Maynard and Erdmann, three apiece, and Schmoll and Butler, one each.

Of the 13 United steals, Schmoll had three; Butler, Wegerer and Thomson, two each, and Spranger, Erdmann, Mike Diehl and Andy Johnson, one apiece.

Orion-Sherrard keepers had seven saves, with Dutton notching four and Spranger, three. Kewanee had five.

United had two corner kicks and the Boilermakers, three.

Orion-Sherrard had seven fouls and Kewanee, two.

Two days later, Orion-Sherrard and Riverdale were scoreless until Moon found the net on a penalty kick in the 24th minute.

After the Rams knotted the score in the 30th minute, United regained the lead with Butler’s goal on an Alyus Johnson assist in the 38th minute.

Luke Moen moved the score to 3-1 on a goal 12 minutes later.

Moon’s second goal came on a Peyton Maynard assist in the 72nd minute.

Moon had 11 of Orion-Sherrard’s 24 shots. Alyus Johnson had five; Kimball and Peyton Maynard, two each, and Helm, Spranger, Butler and Moen, one apiece. Riverdale had eight.

Dutton led the defense with three of the team’s 16 steals. Schmoll, Butler, Erdmann, Moen and Wegerer made two each and Spranger, Alyus Johnson and Kimball, one apiece. Riverdale had eight.

Spranger pulled off five saves and Dutton, two. Riverdale had eight.

Orion-Sherrard had three corner kicks and Riverdale, one.

United was whistled for seven fouls and the Rams, 11.

Riverdale was offside once.

A game with Glasford Illini Bluffs scheduled for Saturday, March 27, had to be cancelled because of COVID-19.