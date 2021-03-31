Dan D. Outdoors

Dan Dauw columnist

Bishop Hill Fair

The Bishop Hill Museums & Organizations will host their Volunteer Fair on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at the Bishop Hill Museum, 304 S. Bishop Hill Road, from 1 to 3 p.m. No registration is required. Individuals searching for volunteer opportunities in Bishop Hill, Illinois, can learn about what its organizations have to offer by attending the fair.

Representatives from the Bishop Hill Arts Council, Bishop Hill Heritage Association, Bishop Hill Old Settlers’ Association, Bishop Hill State Historical Site, and the Henry County Museum will be onsite to answer questions and provide information on volunteering with their respective organizations. Volunteers are especially needed during this year’s 175th anniversary celebration of Bishop Hill’s founding. If you would like more information contact Bryan Engelbrecht, IL-DNR, at 309-927-3345.

Trout Season

Reminder: The Illinois Spring Trout Season opens Saturday, April 2, 2021. Make sure you have both your current Illinois fishing and the inland trout license. Opening day begins at 5 a.m. at Moline’s Prospect Park Lagoon and 6 a.m. at Sheffield’s Hennepin Canal Parkway.

The limit is 5 trout. Rainbows bite on just about anything, but my favorite are minnows.

Dr. Dunne

Geeez, this eye doctor is an amazing young lady. She is our regular eye doctor and it is always a treat getting our eye exams done by her. Both Lorna and I do not have any real eye Issues to speak of so we are limited to a once-a-year visit. Maybe I use the word, “awesome,” too much, but it is definitely the correct word for this person!

PT-110

Most of us know of PT-109 and its skipper, John F. Kennedy. I just finished a WW2 book on strange and odd events during that time in history. It told of a strange happening of PT-110 during the Pacific campaign. In January, 1944, its companion boat, PT-114, received a distress signal from PT-110 off the coast of Gasmata, New Guinea. PT-110 was reported “blown clear out of the water and destroyed.” When PT-114 searched the area, it found no survivors. For no real reason, I decided to check about that event on the internet. Oddly, I found that PT-110 had crashed into PT-114 causing a depth charge to break loose and sink PT-110. So, what really happened? This is odd. When I had gotten up to go to the computer to check the story out, I looked at the clock to see what time it was? Honestly, the time was 1:10 p.m.

The Geneseo Izaak Walton League recently provided the Geneseo High School Bass Fishing Club with new bass fishing equipment. Club officers in the accompanied photo are, left to right, Anthony Pierce, Kaden Davison and Mitchell Wirth. Geneseo Ikes President, Brian Herron, is to the right in the photo. GHS teacher, Brian Stahl, is the advisor of the club. A “thank you” to Dr. Bruce Fehlman for coming up with the donation idea. Of course, another thanks goes to the Geneseo Ikes for their donations.

Humor

Sign on I-80 reads: “Whoever hates speeding tickets, raise your right foot!” Sign off the bike path reads: “NO TRESPASSING – We’re tired of hiding the bodies!” Why didn’t Noah swat those two mosquitoes? Speaking of which, the more I get to know people, the more I realize why Noah only let animals on his boat.