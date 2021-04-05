Geneseo volleyball sponsors fundraisers, adds win

Claudia Loucks

The recent competition in Geneseo Volleyball was all about winning, and not just winning their match against Galesburg, but also in the fight against Colorectal Cancer, which is the diagnosis the family of the late Mark Wiese received some years ago.

Geneseo defeated the Galesburg squad, 25-15 and 25-15 at the contest held in Geneseo and Coach Casey Komel explained, “Tonight was extra special to celebrate and honor the life of Mark Wiese, father of senior Lily Wiese. This year our fundraiser is about raising donations and awareness for Colorectal Cancer, which is the diagnosis the Wiese family received about six years ago.”

“I can’t thank everyone enough for the success of the night,” Komel added. “Julie Wiese, Mark’s wife, and Lily’s Mom, played a huge role in making the evening a success. Many other parents helped with making the evening run smoothly, from designing banners and posters to providing decorations and making donations to the cause.”

The team sponsors a fundraiser each year and Komel explained, “Even though this year’s fundraiser looked different than our normal fundraiser, due to Covid restrictions, it was incredibly memorable.”

“One of my favorite memories of the night and this season is the opportunity to have Lily (Wiese) serve the first point of the match,” Komel said. “Due to an ACL tear during a basketball game five days before our first match of this season, she hasn’t had the senior season she imagined, so it was amazing to get to see her ‘on the court’ again.”

With the Western Big 6 victory against Galesburg, Geneseo moved to 8-0 on the season, and 6-0 in conference play.

Hannah Copeland had 5 kills, Cadence Talbert had 4 and Brenna McGuire and Abbi Barickman each had 3 kills.

Maddi Barickman scored 3 aces and Taylor DeSplinter added 2; Maddi Barickman had 5 assists, Addie Dunker had 4 and Maggi Weller 2 assists; Maggi Weller also added 13 digs, Maddi Barickman had 5 digs and Taylor DeSplinter scored 3; Brenna McGuire had 3 blocks and Hannah Copeland had 2.