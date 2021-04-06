Geneseo football finds its win

Claudia Loucks

Geneseo Varsity Football Coach Larry Johnsen Jr. described his team’s win over the Alleman Pioneers “was a much needed win for us.”

And win they did, 32-21 on Monday, April 6, at Soule Bowl in East Moline.

Senior Bruce Moore put his heart and soul into the game and finished with rushing 44 times for 214 yards and scoring all three of Geneseo’s second-half touchdowns.

Coach Johnsen describes Moore as “a 1 % guy,” and explained the running back, who also plays linebacker, “is part of an elite group that does things differently.”

At halftime, Geneseo was down 21-11 and came back to record their first win of this spring season. Alleman scored touchdowns on all three first-half possessions. Geneseo scored its first 6 points in the first half of the game when quarterback Nathan Beneke completed one pass to Mason Jones for the TD that ended with his two-point conversion run.

Johnsen said he was “really curious as to how we were going to respond after our loss to Sterling. We had a long layoff and needed to prepare against a very physical and big Alleman team that played Sterling a lot closer than we did.”

“We overcame a lot of adversity in the first half and stayed close,” he said. “In the second half, I think our depth helped us out a lot. It was a much needed win for us. The kids really worked hard and overcame some adversity to earn the win…Really happy for them. Hopefully, we can use this as a momentum builder and keep getting better. I am happy with the progress, but feel we can still get better,”

Geneseo will have to be ready for Quincy on Saturday at Bob Reade Field.