Geneseo soccer increases win record

Claudia Loucks

GENESEO 6, ALLEMAN 0, AT ALLEMAN

It was a cold and windy night for the March 31st conference soccer game between Rock Island Alleman and Geneseo, but the weather conditions did not keep the Leafs from maintaining their record of 6-0 in the Western Big 6 conference.

Geneseo got on the board early off the leg of Hunter Holke, assisted by Nate Holke. Sophomore Connor Nelson scored the second goal unassisted, his 6th of the year, firing a low shot past the Alleman keeper.

Geneseo put a lot of pressure on the Alleman Pioneers in the second half of the contest, putting 23 shots on goal, 36 for the game.

Senior Hayden Cucuru’s hat trick, netting three goals, came in the second half, one goal was unassisted and two were assisted by Hunter Holke.

Hunter Holke finished off the scoring with his second of the night and his 11th of the season, assisted by Matt Daily.

“We had a lot of chances all night,” Cucuru said. “It was just a matter of time before we started finding the back of the net. All our goals are a team effort. All 11 players contribute to our goals. It starts with our defense and then up through our midfield…It’s a total team effort.”

GENESEO, 2, UTHS, 0, IN OT AT THE PANTHER PITCH

The Saturday, April 3, match between the Leafs and the UTHS Panthers was a tightly contested game that went into overtime with Geneseo grabbing the win, 2-0. Strong winds and poor playing conditions made it difficult for both teams.

The pitch was in rough condition with teams having trouble controlling the ball and the game remained scoreless until the 88th minute, in overtime.

Hunter Holke was fouled by Cameron of UT, saving a break away, resulting in a free kick and a yellow card issued to Winters. Hunter Holke tucked the direct kick around the wall to beat UT tender for a 1-0 lead.

Moments later, Hayden Cucuru took a rebound off a shot by Connor Nelson and put it in the back of the net.

The Leafs remain undefeated in conference and overall.