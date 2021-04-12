All State Honors passed out to local talent

Tom Akers

The IHSA released the Class 1A and 2A All State Basketball Honors this week and both the LTC and Three Rivers Conference were well represented. Seven players from both The Lincoln Trail and Three Rivers were represented for a total of fourteen area players making the lists.

Twenty Nine players were put on the All State Team . Ganon Greenman from the Ridgewood Spartans and Colton Quagliano from the Wethersfield Flying Geese were given the All State Honors.

Another twenty nine players were given Special Mention by the committee including Mitchell Brooks from the Spartans and Brady Kelley from Wethersfield. Declan Flynn and Cormaic Flynn from Monmouth United were also on the list, and the final LTC player to make the list was Sam Streitmatter from Princeville High School.

The Three Rivers also saw seven of its players put on the All State teams. Connor Barnett from Fulton was given the All State Honor. Joining Barnett was Nate Henry from Rockridge and Marcus Williams from Sterling Newman. Kewanee Boilermaker Nikko Powe and Rockridge Rocket Jensen Whiteman were given Special Mention Honors.

Riverdale's Shae Hanrahan was the only area girl on the Class 2A All State team while Lia Bosnich from Peru St. Bede made the Special Mention List.