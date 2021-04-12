Big plays take Geneseo Football to win against Quincy

Claudia Loucks

Strong winds and drenching rains on Saturday, April 10, didn’t hamper the ability of Geneseo’s football team to soundly beat the Quincy Blue Devils, 42-7.

The Saturday, April 16, game was just six days after the Green Machine defeated Alleman, but according to Varsity Coach Larry Johnsen, that didn’t bother his guys.

Head Varsity Coach Larry Johnsen Jr. said his team “showed resiliency. We had a fast turnaround from playing a physical Alleman team on a hot day to this (referring to the rain and win at the Quincy game), plus we lost a day to heal up, but I’m proud of our guys.”

Johnsen added, “Weather was a factor in the game. Rain and wind really forced you into a different way of thinking. I thought our kids did a really good job of handling it. Obviously, we got off to a fast start so that really helped our confidence.”

The fast start included when just two plays into Saturday’s game Geneseo forced the first of eight turnovers which resulted in a 25-yard fumble return by junior linebacker Kaden Davison for the game’s first touchdown.

Davison shared his thoughts about his fast action and said, “The fumble recovery that led to the touchdown, was a great way to get the momentum going for the entire team in the first half. It really got the team going.”

“The wind and rain were tough to play in, but we’ve prepared for it this spring form practicing in the cold and even in snow,” he said. “This group is really coming together and playing as a team in the last two games, and we are finally finding our groove.”

Senior defensive back Clay DeBaillie had a fumble recovery and an interception in the game. Just one minute after Davison’s touchdown, a fumble recovery by Conner Helke led to the second touchdown for Geneseo when senior running back Bruce Moore scored the first of his three touchdowns. Hunter Clark-Holke second extra point kick put Geneseo up 14-0 in less than two minutes into the game.

An interception by PJ Moser led to a touchdown run by Mason Jones

Coach Johnsen said, “Defensively, with 8 turnovers, along with playing on a short field really played into our favor as well.”

He said he is happy with the improvement on offense, and added, “Still feel we can get better. Normally, the defense is farther along than the offense at this point in the season.”

In looking ahead, Johnsen said, “Next game is a big one. Rock Island has really good athletes at the skill positions…Really presents a challenge for us. It will be interesting to see how we handle that challenge.”