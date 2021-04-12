Conference honors Orion Charger girls

Mindy Carls

Three Rivers West coaches recognized a trio of Orion girls basketball players.

Seniors Hailey James and Jenna Drish were named to the All-Conference second team, while junior Courtney Farwell was placed on the honorable mention list.

Because of the shortened season, the conference did not keep standings.

West Division

First team — Junior Kierney McDonald, Rockridge; seniors Shae Hanrahan and Lauren Lodico, Riverdale, and junior Sydney Adamson, Sherrard, all unanimous selections, and senior Liz Fish, Fulton; sophomore Shelby Veltrop, Morrison, and senior Taylor Barber, Sherrard.

Second team — Seniors Hailey James and Jenna Drish, Orion; junior Madison Heisch, Rockridge; senior Kylie Collachia, Fulton; junior Charlotte Frere, Sherrard, and seniors Molly Sharp and Katelyn Oleson, Riverdale.

Honorable mention — Junior Courtney Farwell, Orion; senior Mattie Lower and junior Morgan McClain, Rockridge, and sophomore Olivia Meskan, Sherrard.

East Division

First team — Senior Jaclyn Cinotte, Spring Valley Hall, and junior Lia Bosnich, Peru St. Bede, unanimous selections, and senior Kara Schipper, Erie-Prophetstown; senior Skylar Savage, Sterling Newman; senior Taylor Quiram, Princeton, and junior Renn Ludford, St. Bede.

Second team — Junior Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley; junior Mckenzie Hecht, Princeton; senior Ailynn Duarte, Kewanee; senior Makenzie Glassburn, Erie-Prophetstown; freshman McKenna Christiansen, Hall, and seniors Jordan Morthland and Bella Trancoso, Newman.

Honorable mention — Senior Brynlee Hermeyer, Newman; senior Teghan Tillman, St. Bede; seniors Ella Heyvaert and Baylee Anderson, Erie-Prophetstown; sophomore Emma Crofton, Kewanee, and junior Ryann Stoudt, St. Bede.