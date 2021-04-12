Dunlap unanimous All-Conference selection

Mindy Carls

Orion senior Will Dunlap was a unanimous selection for the Three Rivers West All-Conference boys basketball team in the spring 2021 season.

Adam Burgert, also a senior, was named to the second team. Another senior, Cade Weiss, was on the honorable mention list.

The conference did not keep standings because of the shortened season.

West Division

First team — Senior Will Dunlap, Orion; senior Jensen Whiteman and junior Nate Henry, Rockridge; senior Connor Barnett, Fulton, and junior Brandon Stone, Riverdale, all unanimous selections, and senior Brady Hartman, Sherrard.

Second team — Senior Adam Burgert, Orion; senior Kyler Pessman, Fulton; junior Alex Anderson, Morrison; juniors Kye Smeltzly and Andrew Meloan, Riverdale; sophomore Jase Whiteman, Rockridge, and senior Will Franck, Sherrard.

Honorable mention — Senior Cade Weiss, Orion; junior Ian Wiebenga, Fulton, and junior Trey Stating, Morrison.

East Division

First team — Senior Trez Rybarczyk, Spring Valley Hall; senior Jamison Reinhardt, Princeton; junior Marcus Williams, Sterling Newman, and junior Niko Powe, Kewanee, all unanimous selections, and junior Kolby Franks, Erie-Prophetstown, and junior Carter Salisbury, Bureau Valley.

Second team — Senior Payton Plym, Hall; sophomore Teagan Davis, Princeton; junior Luke Story, St. Bede; senior Bryce Rosenow, Erie-Prophetstown; senior Luke Jungerman, Newman, and senior Tavian Taylor, Kewanee.

Honorable mention — Junior Connor Sibley, Erie-Prophetstown; sophomore Mac Resetich, Hall; junior Adam Johnson, Bureau Valley; junior Kaden Monroe, Princeton; senior Jake Ackman, Newman; senior Dawson Haggard, Erie-Prophetstown; freshman Brady Clark, Kewanee; sophomore Grady Thompson, Princeton, and senior Andrew Velasquez, Newman.