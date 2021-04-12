Geneseo Volleyball bounces back to beat Rock Island

Claudia Loucks

It didn’t take long for the Geneseo volleyball team to bounce back from their first loss of the season to shut out Rock Island on Thursday, April 8, with scores of 25-19 and 25-15.

Geneseo lost their first game of the season just two days prior, on Tuesday, April 6, to Sterling.

Coach Casey Komel said she had no concerns about her team being down after that loss and added, “Our players were focused, positive and pumping with energy on senior night.”

“The biggest ‘win’ tonight was the senior-led squad,” Komel said. “Each senior contributed to the match. It was so special to celebrate the wonderful group of young women.”

And there was more to celebrate, a win over Rock Island would give Coach Komel the 100th win of her career. The Geneseo coach did not want attention brought to her about the 100th win and she had not told the team of that goal, but they had a way of finding out.

“It was very special to have that milestone occur on their senior night and it did mean a lot of me that the coaches and parents and players put together the celebration. It was much unexpected since I didn’t tell them, as I had only told coaches so we could celebrate privately, but it was very much appreciated.”

Abbi Barickman and Brenna McGuire each had 5 kills and Faith Henderson and Cadence Talbert each had 3 kills; Addie Dunker had 3 aces and 10 assists and Maddi Barickman scored 9 assists; Maggi Weller had 9 digs, Esther Brown had 6 digs and Taylor DeSplinter had 5 digs; Brenna McGuire had 4 blocks.

The sophomore volleyball team lost 22-25 and 24-26 and the freshman squad lost 17-25 and 19-25.