Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Volleyball Roundup

The Ridgewood Spartan Volleyball Team has had a busy week on the court. The Spartans hosted matches on three straight nights, opening on Monday, April 5th hosting the ROWVA Tigers. The Spartans closed the first game out on four straight serves winning 25 to 16. Kendall Lewis finished out the second game of the match with six straight service points as Ridgewood pulled away winning the game and the match 25 to 11.

Lewis led the Spartans with fourteen service points, she also, along with Paige Leander led the team with five kills apiece. Brooke Jones led the team with seven assists. Lewis also anchored the Ridgewood Defense with eight digs while Leander led the team with four blocks.

On Tuesday, April 6th the Spartans hosted Williamsfield. The Bombers won the first game 25 to 18. The Spartans battled back in the second game with a late rally but fell short losing the game 25 to 23 and the match.

Tatum Miller anchored the Ridgewood Defense with eight blocks at the net while Kendall Lewis and Madi Jones each had six digs apiece. Lewis and Jones, along with Paige Leander and Kati Jones led the offense with two kills apiece, Brecken Adamson led Ridgewood with four assists.

Ridgewood played their third match in as many days on Wednesday, April 7th hosting West Central. The Spartans fought through the first game of the match losing 18 to 25 but struggled in the second game losing 25 to 11. West Central’s offense kept Ridgewood on the defensive throughout the match with Libero Madi Jones digging out eleven balls, Tatum Miller and Kati Jones each had five blocks. Kendall Lewis led the offense with four kills while Brook Jones led the team with four assists.

Vikings Split With Wildcats

The Cambridge Vikings travelled to Galva for a junior high girls game on April 6th. The seventh grade fell behind 5-2 after the first quarter and could never overcome that margin losing by the final score 18 to 14. Kenlee Carlson led Cambridge with eight points, four of them coming in the fourth quarter, Ellie Doubet and Emma Motley each added two points in the loss.

Galva led by two after the first quarter of their game but the Cambridge Defense clamped down on the Wildcats not allowing another point until the fourth quarter. The Vikings put up nine points in the second quarter to lead 15-7 at the half. Cambridge continued to pull away in the second half leading by nine after the third quarter on their way to a seventeen points 28 to 11 win. Ellie Doubet led all scorers with ten points while Kerigan Lewis, Addie Jewett, Jordan Williams, and Emma Motley each had four points apiece in the Viking victory.

Vikings top Aces

In what is traditionally the battle of the future Spartans the Cambridge Vikings hosted the AlWood Aces Thursday, April 8th in Cambridge. AlWood held a three point lead after the first quarter of the seventh grade game. The Aces upped their lead to six at the half and pulled away in the second half to win by eight 21 to 13. Emma Motley led Cambridge with six points, Addie Little added four points and Kylee Milroy and Luca Veloz added two points and one point respectively.

The eighth grade contest wasn’t as close as the seventh grade with the Vikings pulling ahead 16-2 after the first six minutes. Ellie Doubet had seven of her nine points in the opening quarter. The Vikings opened the game up in the second quarter taking a 27-2 lead into the half. Cambridge continued to pull away in the second half winning by the final score of 38 to 12. Kerrigan Lewis knocked in a three pointer in the second quarter as she led all scorers with ten points. Jordan Williams added seven points, five in the first half, Luca Veloz put in six points, and Emma Motley added four points in the Viking victory.

Frenzied Fourth Quarter Downs Spartans

The score at beginning of the fourth quarter of the Ridgewood Spartan - Ottawa Marquette game on Friday April 9th was 14 to 8 with the Crusaders clinging to the one touchdown lead, however, by the end of the twelve minute quarter thirty two points had been added to the score, unfortunately for Ridgewood fans, the Spartans were on the wrong end of the final score losing to the Crusaders 30 to 14.

The Spartans, playing on the road for the first time since Week One, deferred to the second half giving Ottawa Marquette the ball first. The Crusaders methodically moved down the field covering sixty-seven yards in eleven plays to go ahead 6-0. The two teams battled throughout the rest of the half with neither team gaining any ground on each other until Colton Stahl hit his favorite target Lucas Kessinger on a twenty three yard pass to set Ridgewood up first and goal on the six. Stahl returned to the air hitting Kessinger in the end zone to tie the game and with the two point conversion put the Spartans up at the half 8--6.

The two teams continued to grind away in the third until Ottawa Marquette found the endzone capping off a ten play fifty three yard drive to go ahead 14 to 8 at the end of the third quarter. The Spartans began the frenzy in the fourth quarter by taking the ball fifty two yards down the field scoring the game tying touchdown when Colton Stahl called his own number scoring on a nine yard run making the score 14-14.

Ottawa Marquette took the ensuing kickoff at their own thirty-nine yard line. The Spartans seemed to have the Crusaders stopped but a personal foul put the home team on the Ridgewood forty yard line. Five plays later the Crusaders went up for good 22 to 14. The Spartans tightened their chin straps for a game tying drive but Ottawa Marquette intercepted a Colton Stahl pass returning it for a touchdown to put the Crusaders up 30 to 14 and sealing the loss for Ridgewood.

Ridgewood will enter Week Five with a 2-2 record hosting the Mid-County Cougars on Senior Night at Goff-Stahl Field. Seniors will be introduced at 6:30 with the opening kickoff at 7:00 pm.

Beth, can you please run this separate from sports????