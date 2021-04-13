Galva's Jones signs with Coe College

Carol Townsend

Galva High School Senior Abigail Jones, middle signed up for the Coe College Kohawks Bowling team , Tuesday afternoon where she will pursue her bowling .

Her father, Matt is on her left and mother Courtney on the right.

Abigail has bowled since she was 7 years old and was able to bowl through Galva High School who created a team and her father was the coach. She participated in IHSA meets her Senior year.

Abigail said her highest game is a 289 but is working toward the 300 perfect game.

Her coach, Randy Dodge from Coe College came Tuesday to Galva High School for her to officially sign up.

He said there will be 18 women participating on the Varsity and JV teams.

He said he is looking forward to having Abigail on the team.

Coe College is a 4 year college.