Orion Spikers split with WB6 teams

Mindy Carls

Last week the Orion spikers showed they could hold their own with Western Big 6 teams.

On Monday, April 5, Moline came to Orion and battled through two close games before leaving with a 25-18, 25-19, win over the hosts.

At the end of the week, the Chargers defeated the Galesburg Silver Streaks 25-22, 25-19.

Orion improved its record to 7-3 overall.

During the Moline game, Ashley Awbrey and Zoe Catour served three aces each. Rachel Bowers made six kills and Hailey James, five. Awbrey collected 14 assists. James had two blocks.

On Saturday, James hit a pair of kills to give Orion a 4-3 lead over Galesburg in the first game.

The Chargers surged ahead 11-7, only to have the Streaks roar back to knot the score at 11-11. In fact, the visitors were on a 7-0 run that left them in front 14-11 before the Chargers stopped the run.

Orion battled back into the game and deadlocked the score at 14-14, then began to pull ahead. Riley Filler’s kill gave Orion a 16-15 lead.

The Chargers were clinging to a 20-18 lead when a Rachel Bowers kill edged the lead out to 21-18.

Galesburg tied the score at 22-22, but a Kasey Filler kill followed by a Riley Filler strike gave Orion a 24-22 lead.

After the hosts secured the win in the first game, the Streaks opened the second game with an 8-6 lead.

Charger Claire Smith got a kill to pull Orion within one point but the Streaks pushed to a 10-9 edge.

James made her eighth kill of the afternoon for a 10-10 tie.

After Galesburg pulled ahead 13-10, Orion had an ace from Riley Filler to keep the game close. Kati Kratzberg bumped the ball to Awbrey, who set it for Bowers’ fifth kill. That tied the score.

James’ 10th kill gave Orion a 16-14 lead.

Galesburg deadlocked the score at 16-all, but that turned out to be the final tie of the afternoon. Awbrey landed an ace for an 18-16 lead, and a few moments later set the ball for Smith’s second kill of the day and a 20-17 advantage.

After Kasey Filler’s kill extended the Orion lead to four points, Anna Silversmet served an ace for a 22-17 lead. Riley Filler bumped the ball to Awbrey, who set up Kasey Filler for a five-point margin at 23-18.

Kratzberg served an ace to make the lead six points. Kasey Filler passed to James, who set up Riley Filler for the win at 25-19.

Silversmet had three aces and Riley Filler, two.

James had 10 kills; Bowers, six, and Kasey Filler, three.

Awbrey notched 26 assists.

James and Kasey Filler had one block each.