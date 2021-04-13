Princeton tops Orion football

Mindy Carls

Princeton defeated Orion 48-7 on Tackle Cancer Night, Friday, April 9, at Charger Field.

Orion received the opening kick, only to fumble the ball away on the first play from scrimmage. Princeton recovered the ball at the Orion 17 and needed only five plays to punch the ball into the end zone. The extra point kick was good to give the visitors a 7-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.

Princeton scored twice more in the first quarter, after forcing Orion to punt and after recovering an Orion fumble.

Early in the second quarter, the Chargers’ Dathen Moore intercepted a pass and returned it to the Orion 38. But the Chargers gained only two yards before the Tigers picked off a pass.

Princeton needed only one snap to cover the 53 yards to end zone on a pass play. After the kick, the Tigers were ahead 28-0.

Orion’s next drive began at its own 42. Braydi Mascari ran for a first down at the Princeton 45. Quarterback Jared Mohr then threw for 45 yards to Quinn Hoftender, who was brought down at the 4-yard line.

But Orion gave up another interception, which led to Princeton’s fifth touchdown and a 35-0 lead.

The third quarter with Princeton taking a 42-0 lead on a 68-yard drive. With a lead of more than 40 points, the Tigers triggered a running clock.

Orion began its first possession of the quarter with an 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive. Mohr and Hoftender hooked up on a 22-yard pass to the Orion 42

After a fumble cost the Chargers 11 yards, Mohr threw to Cole Kratzberg for 23. yards to the Tiger 45. Mohr picked up 12 yards on two runs. Coby Schultz and Kratzberg ran the ball to the Tiger 20.

Mohr passed to Hoftender for 15 yards. Schultz ran the final five yards into the end zone with 3:17 to go in the third quarter. Kratzberg kicked the extra point.

The Tigers scored one more time before the game ended, but the Chargers blocked the extra-point kick.

Princeton scored 28 points following Orion’s four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions.