United drowns Tigers 6-1

Mindy Carls

Orion-Sherrard defeated Glasford Illini Bluffs 6-1 in heavy rain on Saturday, April 10, at Charger Field. United improved its record to 6-4.

The hosts had a 2-0 lead at halftime. Jordan Maynard booted the ball home in the 20th minute, and Alyus Johnson added the second goal in the 40th minute.

Peyton Maynard had the assist on each score.

After halftime, Illini Bluffs cut the Orion-Sherrard lead in half with a goal in the 45th minute.

Only a minute later, Ajay Moon restored Orion-Sherrard’s two-goal lead on a pass from Talen Butler.

Peyton Maynard notched his third assist on a pass to Jordan Maynard in the 50th minute.

Moon’s second goal, in the 53rd minute, and Butler’s goal, in the 60th minute, were unassisted.

Orion-Sherrard finished with 35 shots. Jordan Maynard fired off 11; Moon, eight; Alyus Johnson and Butler, five each; Cole Kimball, three; Peyton Maynard, two; and Trey Erdmann, one. Illini Bluffs had three.

United had 16 steals. Kimball and Butler pulled off three each; Cody Dutton and Erdmann, two apiece, and Nathan Schmoll, Jordan Maynard, Moon, Kade Helm, Alyus Johnson and Peyton Maynard, one each. The Tigers had 10.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Josh Spranger made one save, and Illini Bluffs, nine.

United had six corner kicks, two fouls and two offside calls. The Tigers had three fouls.