Black Hawk Hiking Club Schedule

Geneseo Republic

SATURDAY, May 1, 2021 - 2:30 PM - Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna, IL

Our favorite spring hike on the challenging trails of Palisades State Park offers outstanding views of the Mississippi River from high limestone bluffs. The usual spring flowers including pink trillium, bluebells, bellwort, shooting star, and columbine will keep the cameras clicking. The park is located on IL Hwy 84 two miles North of Savanna.

Follow the HIKE signs. Bring your own water and snack please. For more information and complete driving directions visit us on Facebook or our web site at blackhawkhikingclub.org.

Saturday, May 8, 2021 - 2:30 PM - Whitewater Canyon WMA, Bernard, IA

Whitewater Canyon is a 562-acre wildlife management area of forest, upland and riparian habitats and almost seven miles of trails. One of only three true canyons in Iowa, the walls of Whitewater provide a lesson in the state's geologic history. A focal point is the Henneberry Stone Dam. This hike is well worth the drive!

Saturday, May 15, 2021 - 2:30 PM - Sherman Park, Dixon, IA

Sherman Park is 233 acres north of the Wapsipinicon River with trails, camping, a boat ramp, and observatory. It is located several miles North of Dixon, Iowa. Park at the campground; rest rooms are available.

Saturday, May 22, 2021 - 2:30 PM - Starved Rock State Park, Utica, IL

LaSalle Canyon is a 2.6 mile moderately trafficked out and back trail that features a waterfall. This trail is primarily used for hiking, walking, nature trips, and bird watching. We will meet inside the Starved Rock Lodge by the large fireplaces.

Saturday, May 29, 2021 - 2:30 PM - The Ann & Mark Brockway Farm, Colesburg, IA

Today's hike is on private property: Mark's mother, Doris Brockway, was a long-time member of the Club who passed away in July 2017. There are large rock outcroppings and abundant wildlife. We will hike on mowed hilly trails through timber and meadow and enjoy expansive views of Graham Valley. Watch for the HIKE signs and allow two hours driving time.

