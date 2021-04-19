Geneseo boys soccer finishes season with WB6 Title

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Boys Soccer team finished their season by capturing the Western Big 6 conference title when the match between the Leafs and Rock Island ended at 1-1.

The game ended with a 1-1 overtime draw at Almquist Field Rock Island against the defending Big 6 champions which gives the Leafs the outright conference title in their second year as part of the WB 6.

Geneseo finished the pandemic-shortened season 9-1-1 and 6-0-1 in the WB 6.

The Geneseo defense and goal keeper Gage Tafoya did their jobs and Maple Leaf Hunter Clark-Holke took the game to a tie in the 37th minute of the game.

Soccer is a family affair for many of the players on this year’s team, including the Holke brothers, Hunter Clark-Holke and Nathan and their cousin, Ethan Holke; twin brothers Charlie and Carson Rice and brothers Riley Connor, a senior, and his brother, a sophomore, Nelson Connor.

Head coach Harvey Morton is assisted by his daughter, Rachel Morton, and assistant coach J.R. Smith, who has a son on the team, senior Mason Smith.