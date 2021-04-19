Geneseo defeats Orion one night, United Township next

Claudia Loucks

GENESEO vs. ORION AT GENESEO

The Geneseo Maple Leafs used their energy effectively on Wednesday, April 13, when they defeated Orion in two sets of 25-9 and 25-18.

Geneseo Coach Casey Komel was aware of her team’s energy and said, “It was fun to watch them utilize it effectively on the court.”

“At the start of the second set in the match, the excitement got us a little unfocused, but the team did an awesome job of reeling it back in,” she added. “We have been focusing a lot on blocking lately and with a team total of 16 blocks, (solo blocks and block assists) it was great to see the practice come to fruition.”

Geneseo also had a team high of 8 aces during the match, averaging 6.8 per match.

“If we can continue to utilize those strengths, I’m hoping we can end the season as strong as we started,” Komel said.

The stats:

Abbi Barickman had 7 kills and 1 ace; twin sister Maddi Barickman had 3 aces, 8 assists, 9 digs and 1 block; Hannah Copeland had 5 kills, 1 ace, and 5 blocks; Cadence Talbert added 5 kills and 1 block.

Maggi Weller had 1 ace, 3 assists and 5 digs; Taylor DeSplinter had 1 ace and 6 digs; Addie Dunker had 1 ace and 7 assists; Brenna McGuire and Emma Frank each had 1 block.

GENESEO @ UT

Even though it was the third straight match in a row – April 13, 14 and 15, the Leafs volleyball maintained their success by defeating all three opponents, including UT on April 15 at UT. Geneseo won the match with scores of 25-16 and 25-15.

Varsity Coach Casey Komel commented about three games on three consecutive nights, and said, "Some of our energy wasn’t quite where it normally is, but the girls did a great job staying focused.”

“Because it had been a long time since we had been at UT, we knew that we had to anticipate the team being more aggressive and more controlled and they did just that,” she said. “There were a lot more rallies that we had to play through to earn points. Both teams did a good job staying in the match.”

Geneseo likes to dictate the pace of the game and in both sets against UT, the Leafs experienced seniors, twins Abbi and Maddi Barickman, Brenna McGuire and Maggi Weller, made adjustments and set up key points at the net.

Abbi Barickman led the team with 9 kills, and also had 1 ace, 8 digs and 2 blocks; her twin sister Maddi Barickman had 1 ace, 12 assists and 8 digs; Hannah Copeland had 5 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs and 2 blocks; Brenna McGuire had 4 kills and 3 blocks.

Taylor DeSplinter had 1 ace and 6 digs; Addie Dunker had 1 ace; Maggi Weller added 1 ace and 11 digs; and Faith Henderson had 2 blocks.

With the win, Geneseo moves to 14-1, and 11-1 in the Western Big 6 conference