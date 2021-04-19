Geneseo Volleyball wins match with Rock Island

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Volleyball team finished their match with Rock Island on a success note with a victory in two games, 25-20 and 25-12.

The game was held at Rock Island Fieldhouse and the Lady Rocks led in the opening set, 9-6, and the second set, 4-1, of the match, until Geneseo pulled ahead in both sets.

Geneseo Coach Casey Komel credited Rock Island’s competition and said, “Rock Island did an awesome job putting pressure on our offense with a big block. Both teams did a great job of utilizing the perimeter of the court to earn points.”

She added, “In the end, I think our serves were what set the game apart. We had some really aggressive servers who earned a few points at a time which helped us to gain some momentum.”

Twins, Maddi and Abbi Barickman were on fire once again as Maddi Barickman led the Leafs with 6 kills, and added 2 aces, 10 assists, 10 digs and 1 block, and Abbi Barickman had 5 kills and 5 aces.

Hannah Copeland had 4 kills and 4 blocks; Addie Dunker had 7 assists and Maggi Weller added 3 assists; Taylor DeSplinter contributed 11 digs and Maggi Weller had 9; Hannah Copeland had 4 blocks.

After the Rock Island game, the Leafs’ record was 12-1 and 9-1 in WB 6.