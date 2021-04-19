Ridgewood Roundup

Tom Akers

Spartans Top Red Storm

The Ridgewood Spartans hosted the United Red Storm in LTC play on Monday, April 12th at Cambridge High School. The first game of the match came down to the wire, the Spartans were leading 24-22 and looked to have things in hand until a late rally by United put the Red Storm up 25 to 24. The Spartans managed to regroup to win the game 28 to 26.

The second game was a seesaw battle between the two, Ridgewood went on a run putting up five straight points to take a 21 to 14 lead. United closed the gap to two points on the final service of the game cutting the Spartans lead to 24 to 22 but the Spartans closed out the game 25 to 22 winning the match in straight games 2-0.

Kendall Lewis led the Spartan offense with six kills, Brook Jones fueled Lewis and the rest of the Ridgewood offense with ten assists. Madi Jones led the defense with twelve kills while Kati Jones had one block in the Ridgewood win.

United Too Much for Vikings

The Cambridge Vikings hit the road on Monday, April 13th for a junior high girls basketball game against the United Red Storm. The Red Storm doubled the Vikings score in the first quarter leading 6-3 and at the half leading 14-7. Cambridge couldn’t close the gap, losing by the final score 32 to 21. Emma Motley put up twelve points, ten of them in the fourth quarter, Addie Jewett added four, Luca Veloz 3, and Kylee Milroy put in two points for Cambridge.

The eighth grade led after the first quarter of their game 8 to 4 but United outscored them in the second quarter 20 to 5 to go ahead 24 to 13. The Red Storm opened the game up in the second half winning 41 to 16. Kerrigan Lewis led Cambridge with eight points, Addie Jewett added three, and Ellie Doubet and Luca Veloz each had two in the game.

Flying Geese Clip Spartans

The Ridgewood Spartans travelled to Wethersfield on April 14th for a matchup with the Flying Geese. The Spartans fought a tough first game losing 25 to 19 but struggled to regroup in the second game losing 25 to 10 to lose the match.

Hallica Warren Anderson and Paige Leander had three kills each to lead the Spartan offense. The two were powered by Brook Jones who had five assists in the match. Defensively Libero Madi Jones led the team with six digs

Vikings Fall Short at Visitation

The Cambridge Vikings hit the road to Visitation on Wednesday April 14th. The seventh grade played an abbreviated game of two halves due to lower numbers. Visitation led by three at the end of the first half 6-3 but opened the game up in the second half winning by just two points 18 to 16. Kenlee Carlson led Cambridge with seven points, Addie Little added four, Emma Motley had three points and Hailey Bennett put in two points.

The eight grade played a full game with Cambridge falling behind 9-6 after the first six minutes. Visitation added to their lead to go up by thirteen at the half 24 to 11. The Vikings closed the gap in the third quarter cutting the Visitation lead to just five points but a tough fourth quarter gave Visitation the 44

to 31 point win. Luca Veloz led Cambridge with ten points including two three pointers in the first quarter, Ellie Doubet finished the game with nine points, Kerigan Lewis added eight points, all in the second quarter and Jordan Williams had four points for the Vikings.

Thomas Bumann: IHSA All-State Academic Team, Honorable Mention

AlWood High School: Class of 2021

IHSA activities: Golf, Scholastic Bowl, Music

Other academic honors: Illinois State Scholar; Co-Valedictorian; Lincoln Trail Conference All-Academic First Team; Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society; National Honor Society; IHSA Scholastic Bowl All-Sectional First Team; Lincoln Trail Conference Scholastic Bowl First Team; Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics Individual and Team State Qualifier; Eastern Illinois University Academic Challenge Regional Biology Co-Champion

Future plans: Will attend the University of Illinois Springfield as a "Capital Scholars Honors Program" student majoring in Biology with a Pre-Med concentration; will also be a member of the UIS Prairie Stars Men’s Golf Team; will then attend dental school to become a periodontist

Son of: Shannon and Christine Bumann; Woodhull, IL

Grandson of: Sam and Sandra Hodgett of Sheffield, IL; Russ and Carol Reed of Cambridge, IL; Jim Bumann of Andover, IL

Spartans Sweep Wildcats

The Ridgewood Spartans capped off a busy week of volleyball with a two game sweep of the Galva Wildcats in Galva on Thursday, April 15th. Kendall Lewis led the Spartans with twelve service points including four aces as the Spartans cruised to a 25-14 and 25-12 back to back wins.

Skya Barton led the offense with three kills while Brook Jones had four assists to fuel the offense. Defensively, Madi Jones and Brooke Jackson each had three digs and Hallica Warren Anderson led the team with two blocks.

Stahl, Ridgewood Run Over Cougars

For nine seniors and their families, being at Goff-Stahl Field on Friday, April 17th it was hard to distinguish between a spring evening of a shortened season brought on by a pandemic and a crisp October evening with the hopes and dreams of returning to the playoffs for a second year in a row.

The atmosphere was surreal as the seniors and their families were announced lining the home sideline followed by cheering fans drowned out by the roar of over twenty motorcycles formed a tunnel as the nine seniors walked down the hill and took their home field for the last time in their careers.

The nine seniors didn’t disappoint the crowd that’s for sure. Senior Coton Stahl led the Ridgewood Spartans passing for four touchdowns and running for two as the Ridgewood Spartans dominated the Mid-County Cougars 44 to 14 to go 3-2 in the Lincoln Trail Conference.

The Spartans scored on their first drive of the game taking the ball on their own forty-five yard line after an onside kick attempt by the Cougars. Stahl manufactured an eight play drive, capping it off with his first touchdown pass, a seven yard connection with Lucas Kessinger to put Ridgewood up 8-0.

The Cougars answered the Spartans on their first possession tying the game at 8-8 on a one yard run. Stahl and the Spartans answered quickly as the senior scampered fifty-three yards down the right sideline to go ahead for good 16-8.

The two sides grounded out most of the second quarter but with 3:39 left in the first half Colton Stahl intercepted a Mid-County pass to give the Spartans the ball on the Cougar thirty five yard line. Stahl would then connect with Senior Ganon Greenman for a thirty-two yard completion puting the Spartans on the Cougar three yard line. Stahl called his own number and burrowed in for the Spartans' third score of the game going ahead 22-8.

Mid-County wasted no time in the second half as Mathew Sanchez took the opening second half kickoff seventy-five yards for the Cougars cutting the Ridgewood lead to 22-14. However the night belonged to Ridgewood and the nine seniors. Stahl connected with Lucas Kessinger on a fourteen yard pass to double up the Cougars at 28 to 14. The Cougars were forced to punt on their next possession and watched Colton Stahl return the punt 55 yards to score his fourth touchdown of the night. The final score for Ridgewood came as, you guessed it, Colton Stahl connected with Senior Payton Catour on a beautiful forty-one yard touchdown pass to put Ridgewood up 44-14.

It was a collective effort for the Spartan Seniors as both DJ VanHouten and Lucas Althaus were the go to for Ridgewood on the two point conversions, VanHouten pounded two point conversions on the ground in the second half and Althaus did it from the air. Seniors Jarrett Lund and Victor Snook tallied double digit tackles on the defensive side of the ball. This collective effort was rewarded with less than two minutes remaining in the game when the Ridgewood Spartan Seniors were pulled off of the field for the final time. As Senior Brant Casteel and the rest of the seniors came to the sidelines, the Spartan Crowd gave them one last round of applause.

That same crowd refused to leave cheering as the nine seniors crowded around the Spartan Victory Bell to ring it for the final time in their high school football careers. A memorable send off for a memorable group of young men.