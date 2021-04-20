Lady Leafs softball shuts down Orion

Claudia Loucks

The Lady Leafs defeated Orion, 13-0, on Thursday, April 15, when three GHS pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Morgan Snell struck out Orion’s No. 24 to clinch the game.

Geneseo scored 10 runs in the third inning, with singles by Snell, Drayana DeBoef and Maya Bieneman; homeruns by Natalie Baumgardner and DeBoef, a groundout by Snell, an error on a ball put in play by Anna Narup and a double by Payton Stohl.

Narup earned the victory in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Leafs – in three innings allowing zero runs on zero hits and striking out 7 batters. Snell and Katelyn Emerick entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game.