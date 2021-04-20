Mon-Rose tops Orion JV baseball

Mindy Carls

Although Orion briefly held a 6-5 lead at the end of the third inning and the teams were tied at 11-all in the sixth, Monmouth-Roseville exploded for 13 runs in the seventh on Saturday, April 17.

The Titans left Love Park with a 24-11 win in the junior varsity baseball game, which was the season opener for the Chargers.

Orion had eight hits and Mon-Rose, 12.

Chargers Kaden Edmunds and Gabe Laleman had two hits, including one double each. Derek Dykeman, Payton Weaver, Kameron Weaver and Blayden Murdock each had a single.

Scoring runs were Edmunds, Payton Weaver, Gavin Hamerlick and Murdock, two each, and Laleman, Kameron Weaver and Gabe Masias, one apiece.

Edmunds drove in two runs and Dykeman, Laleman, Payton Weaver, Kameron Weaver and Kellan Ossian, one each.

Orion used six pitchers, who allowed 24 runs, only eight earned, on 12 hits and 12 walks. They struck out 12.

Laleman started and worked two innings, giving up five runs, one earned, on four hits and no walks. He struck out four.

Kameron Weaver pitched two scoreless innings. He struck out four and walked one.

Payton Weaver was on the mound for one inning. He surrendered three runs, none earned, on a hit and a base on balls. He struck out two.

In the inning he pitched, Dykeman yielded three runs, all earned, on two hits and three walks. He struck out three.

Kellan Ossian, who absorbed the loss, allowed three runs, all earned, on three walks.

Kile Johnson worked the last inning. He was charged with 10 runs, only one earned, on five hits and four bases on balls. He whiffed one.

Orion committed eight errors and Mon-Rose, seven.