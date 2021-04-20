Orion-Sherrard girls kick off with a win

Mindy Carls

The Orion-Sherrard girls made the most of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity on Saturday, April 17.

Normally the United boys soccer team plays in the fall, and the girls in the spring. It took a pandemic to delay the boys schedule into the spring, and for the boys and girls teams to have a chance to play on the same day.

Although the Orion-Sherrard boys fell 1-0 to Monmouth-Roseville in the season finale, the United girls whitewashed the Titans 7-0 in their season opener.

Hosting the game at Charger Field, Orion-Sherrard scored three times in the first 10 minutes.

Miriam Clarke whipped the ball into the net off a feed from Rokia Clauss in the eighth minute. Clarke would go on to bag a hat trick.

Ashley Schmoll added another goal on a pass from Hailey James in the ninth minute.

Clauss scored on a penalty kick in the 10th minute.

In the 35th minute, Schmoll had an unassisted goal.

Clarke netted unassisted goals in the 38th and 40th minute.

Lily Moen wrapped up the scoring in the 64th minute, when she converted a ball from Addison Szymborski.

Orion-Sherrard fired off 26 shots. Clauss and Clarke had seven each; Schmoll, five; Gabby Sharer, three, and James and Zoe Larkins, two each. Mon-Rose had two.

United made 11 steals, with James, Clauss and Clarke getting two each and Larkins, Szymborski, Schmoll, Kaitlyn Greenwood and Olivia Thomsen, one apiece.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Jennie Abbott had one save and her Titan counterpart had 13.

United had 16 corner kicks, four fouls and two offside calls, and the Titans had eight fouls.