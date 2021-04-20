Orion-Sherrard JV boys soccer finishes with three wins

Mindy Carls

Orion-Sherrard’s junior varsity boys soccer team finished the season with three wins.

On Tueday, April 13, in Princeton, the United boys claimed a 3-0 shutout.

Talen Butler scored in the eighth minute off a feed from Cole Kimball. Eight minutes later, Jayden Thomson took a ball from Kimball and put it in the back of the net.

In the 19th minute, Kimball notched a goal on the assist from Caden Wegerer.

Orion-Sherrard’s seven shots were divided among Thomson, three; Butler, two, and Kimball and Griffin Marshall, one each. Princeton had three.

United also had seven steals, with one apiece by Butler, Peyton Maynard, Trey Erdmann, Luke Moen, Marshall, Mike Diehl and Thomson. The Tigers had five.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Austin Ferry made two saves and the Princeton keeper, Khristian Whitfield, one.

Each team had a corner kick. Orion-Sherrard had two fouls and Princeton, three.

Back at Charger Field on Wednesday, April 14, Orion-Sherrard shut out Abingdon-Avon 7-0.

The Tornadoes gave up an own goal in the seventh minute. Only a minute later, Alyus Johnson converted a ball from Ferry.

Moen fed the ball to Erdmann in the 12th minute for the third goal.

Thomson scored on a ball from Wegerer in the 13th minute.

Aaron Dutton took a pass from Marshall for a score in the 27th minute. Two minutes elapsed before Wegerer scored unassisted.

In the 35th minute, Ferry scored on a pass from Andy Johnson.

Orion-Sherrard had 29 shots. Marshall had six; Alyus Johnson, five; Ferry and Wegerer, three each; Andy Johnson, Cody Dutton, Erdmann, Moen and Aaron Dutton, two apiece, and Bob Johnson and Jaden Thomson, one each. A-Town had none.

United pulled off 10 steals. Erdmann and Diehl had two each and Ferry, Alyus Johnson, Butler, Peyton Maynard, Moen and Thomson, one apiece. The Tornadoes had one.

Orion-Sherrard keeper Bob Johnson had one save, while A-Town had 13.

United had seven corner kicks, five fouls and one offside call. The Tornadoes had two fouls.

On the final day of the season, Orion-Sherrard edged Monmouth-Roseville 2-1 on Saturday, April 17, at Charger Field.

Peyton Maynard fed the ball to Jayden Thomson for a goal in the seventh minute. That 1-0 lead stood until Erdmann scored an unassisted goal in the 35th minute.

Mon-Rose scored in the 50th minute but could not get the equalizer.

Orion-Sherrard tallied 10 shots, including four by Thomson, three by Erdmann, two by Alyus Johnson and one by Butler. Mon-Rose had four shots on goal.

The United defense had 20 steals. Wegerer had four; Butler, three; Bob Johnson, Thomson and Diehl, two each, and Ferry, Kimball, Erdmann, Moen, Marshall, Aaron Dutton and Andy Johnson, one apiece. The Titans had five.

Orion-Sherrard keepers had three saves, two by Ferry and one by Bob Johnson. Mon-Rose had five.

United had two corner kicks and one foul, while Mon-Rose had two corners, one foul and one offside call.