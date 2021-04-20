Orion softball takes on WB6

Mindy Carls

Mindy Carls

The Orion varsity softball schedule opened with two Western Big 6 teams coming to the Charger diamond.

On Thursday, April 15, Geneseo claimed a 13-0 win. The Maple Leafs had a 2-0 lead through two innings, only to explode for 10 runs in the third. They tacked on a run in the fourth frame.

Geneseo had 14 hits and Orion, one. Charger Marly Lillibridge singled in the fourth. The Maple Leafs belted two home runs, a triple and four doubles.

Orion’s starting pitcher, Kasey Filler, took the loss. Over 2-1/3 innings, she gave up 10 runs, nine earned, on nine hits and two bases on balls.

Coming on in relief, Hannah Swope worked 2-2/3 innings. She allowed three runs, all earned, on four hits and four walks.

Neither pitcher had a strikeout.

Geneseo had no errors and Orion, two.

On Saturday, April 17, Moline defeated Orion 10-1 with five runs in the second and three in the third.

The Charger run came in the fourth inning. Lillibridge singled to lead off. After Jenna Drish walked and Nickie Kettler ground out to third base, Lillibridge scored on a passed ball.

Moline had 11 hits and Orion two, both singles off the bat of Lillibridge.

Swope took the loss for 3-1/3 innings. She gave nine runs on nine hits with no strikeouts or bases on balls.

In 1-2/3 innings, Filler allowed one run, earned, on two hits and five bases on balls. She had no strikeouts.

Moline had two errors and Orion, none.