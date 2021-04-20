Sherrard bites Orion football

Mindy Carls

The Sherrard Tigers defeated the Orion Chargers 13-8 in varsity football on Friday, April 16, at Clifford King Field.

On the Tigers’ first play from scrimmage, the hosts scored on a 63-yard run for a 6-0 lead with 10:18 to go in the first quarter. The Charger defense stopped the two-point attempt.

Orion began its next drive at its own 40. Quarterback Jared Mohr passed to Coby Schultz for 37 yards to the Sherrard 13.

On the next play, a flag for holding set the ball back to the 25. An interception gave Sherrard the ball at its own 6-yard line. The Tigers gained only nine yards before having to punt.

Later in the first quarter, Orion moved the ball to the Sherrard 33 before a sack on fourth down gave Sherrard possession at its own 40.

The Tigers drove 60 yards on seven plays before punching the ball into the end zone from the 1 for a touchdown. With the kick good, the hosts led 13-0 with 3:53 to go in the first half.

Orion’s next drive started at its own 20 with a new quarterback, Kaden Meguffy, throwing to Dathan Moore for 13 yards.

One play later, Orion benefited from a pass interference call that gave the Chargers possession at the Tiger 49. But Orion was unable to pick up another first down before intermission.

Midway through the third quarter, the Chargers launched a drive from their own 30. After Schultz picked up a first down on a four-yard run to the Orion 43, Cole Kratzberg moved the sticks on the next play, too. He ran 14 yards to the Sherrard 43.

Meguffy fired the ball to Quinn Hoftender for 30 yards. One play later, Meguffy and Hoftender hooked up again on a 12-yard pass for a touchdown with 3:13 to go in the quarter. Kratzberg kicked the extra point out of Schultz’s hold, keeping the game close with Sherrard on top 13-8.

In the fourth quarter, Sherrard marched down to Orion 3 before the defense shut down the Tigers.

Ninety-five yards from paydirt with 3:31 on the clock, the Chargers moved only as far as their own 42 before turning the ball over on downs.

The Tigers then ran out the clock.