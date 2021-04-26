AP honors area hoops players

Mindy Carls

Boys and girls basketball players from the area were named to the AP Class 1A and 2A teams last week.

Sports journalists from across the state voted on the players.

Coltin Quagliano of Wethersfield, a 6-0 senior guard, made the 1A first team, while Ganon Greenman of Ridgewood, a 6-2 senior guard, was on the second team.

Receiving honorable mention from area conferences were Connor Barnett, Fulton (Three Rivers West), 6-3 senior guard, and Declan Flynn, Monmouth United (Lincoln Trail).

In Class 2A, Orion’s Will Dunlap (6-4 senior forward) made the honorable mention list. Also on the list from the Three Rivers Conference were Nate Henry of Rockridge (West Division), a 6-4 senior guard/forward, and Marcus Williams of Sterling Newman (East), a 6-1 junior forward.

Girls from the Lincoln Trail Conference on the Class 1A honorable mention list were Ashley Jones of Abingdon-Avon, a 5-9 junior forward; Brook Pieper of A-Town, 6-0 sophomore center, and Caitlyn Thole, Princeville, a 5-7 junior guard/forward.

In Class 2A, Shae Hanrahan of Riverdale, a 6-0 senior forward, represented the Three Rivers West on the honorable mention list.