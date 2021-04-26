Geneseo Boys' Soccer ends seasons with WB6 title

Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo Boys Soccer team finished their season by capturing the Western Big 6 conference title when the match between the Leafs and Rock Island ended at 1-1.

The game ended with a 1-1 overtime draw at Almquist Field Rock Island against the defending Big 6 champions which gives the Leafs the outright conference title in their second year as part of the WB 6.

Geneseo finished the pandemic-shortened season 9-1-1 and 6-0-1 in the WB 6.

The Geneseo defense and goal keeper Gage Tafoya did their jobs and Maple Leaf Hunter Clark-Holke took the game to a tie in the 37th minute of the game.

Soccer is a family affair for many of the players on this year’s team, including the Holke brothers, Hunter Clark-Holke and Nathan and their cousin, Ethan Holke; twin brothers Charlie and Carson Rice and brothers Riley Connor, a senior, and his brother, a sophomore, Nelson Connor.

Head coach Harvey Morton is assisted by his daughter, Rachel Morton, and assistant coach J.R. Smith, who has a son on the team, senior Mason Smith.

In reflecting about the game with Rock Island, Geneseo Co-Captain Ethan Holke said, “The game was a very physical game played by both teams. I was really happy on how we bounced back after the Moline game and so excited we were able to achieve our goal of winning the Conference Title. It stinks we are not able to have a post season because we know we could have made a really good run for a State Championship.”

Co-Captain Thomas Robinson said, “Rocky is definitely a good team. Both teams played hard and had opportunities, but we were able to come out wit the result we needed. Obviously, with the season being a little different this year we knew coming in that winning conference was our end goal, so we played hard all year and were able to beat some really good teams. It’s definitely special to win in this conference, especially with this group of guys.”

Nate Holke, also a Co-Captain, shared, “What a special way to go out, winning the first Western Big 6 Soccer Title for the school. All of us seniors knew it was our last game and we played our hearts out. It was a great 4 years and I wouldn’t change anything.”

Goalie Gage Tafoya commented, “This was a great game for the team. From the very beginning we wanted to win a Conference Championship and in the end all of our hard work paid off. I would have to say in the second 10-minute overtime every player out on that field was giving it their all and they left everything they had on the field. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”