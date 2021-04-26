Geneseo Girls' soccer opens season with exciting win

by Claudia Loucks

The Geneseo High School Girls’ Soccer Team opened their season with a match that couldn’t have been more exciting.

Geneseo scored three goals in the first half of the match to take the lead 3-1 at half time, and Dixon came back strong in the second half to score two goals to tie the game with less than 3 minutes in the game.

Taylor DeSplinter stepped up to score the game-winning goal with just over a minute left in the game. She also recorded a hat trick by totaling 3 goals in the match.

Goals were made by Brooke Harms, assisted by Taylor DeSplinter and DeSplinter’s goals were assisted by Jenna Hart and Jordan Porter and one goal was the result of a penalty kick.

DeSplinter said she is proud of how the team played against Dixon…”We played well as a team for not being able to step foot on the field, for I believe 699 days because of Covid. It was neck and neck throughout the whole game and I am so happy I got one in the last minute. It was an amazing pass and I just stuck my leg out hoping it would go in. The game was very intense and I thought we handled the ball as best as we could. It was awesome to start out the season with a win and I am so excited to finally be playing soccer with my teammates again.”

Jordan Porter said, “It was a great first game to be able to get back on the field after not being able to play as a team for so long. Dixon gave us a good challenge, especially as things got close in the second half, but I think we battled hard as a team to take the lead in the final minutes. It was a great starting point, but we have a lot of work to do to be where we want to be going into post season.”

Brooke Harms also commented about the team not having been able to practice together…”We are still trying to figure out how to put our best team together out on the field,” she said. “The game shouldn’t have been as close as it was with a 4-3 win over Dixon. We had a few missed opportunities, and personally I missed 3 goals from perfect passes from my teammates that I should have finished.”

“As a team, we have a few minor fixes that need to happen,” she said. “Those changes I think we will be able to fix for the next game to pull off another win. I’m very happy that we got the win for our first game of the season, and I’m excited to see our growth as a team.”