Green Machine stopped by Moline

Claudia Loucks

It wasn’t what the Geneseo football squad had hoped for to end their spring season of football, but the Moline Maroons were relentless by stopping the Green Machine, 42-21, on Friday, April 23, at Bob Reade Football Field in Geneseo.

Geneseo had three straight victories coming into Friday’s match up before losing to Moline which leaves the Leafs at 3-3 overall and 3-3 in the WB 6 Conference.

Geneseo Coach Larry Johnsen credited his team’s defense and said, “I really thought our defense played well in the first half and gave us some chances in the first half to get points, but we weren’t able to do so. In the second half, we were able to pull within a touchdown, but Moline really got hot and we weren’t able to keep up with them.”

“I really thought our kids played hard against Moline,” he said.

Johnsen expressed pride in his team as well as other teams in the State in having to deal with the obstacles caused by the pandemic…”Just like everyone in the State, our kids had a lot to overcome and I thought they really handled it well. I really applaud how they handled this whole situation.”