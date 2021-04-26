Looking Back Geneseo

compiled by Linda Flatt

15 Years Ago

May 5, 2006

Wind and rain did not dampen the spirits of 125 Rebuilding Together volunteers. “The rain materialized, but most of the work was accomplished despite the less-than-ideal conditions,” said the Rev. David Esche, a member of Rebuilding Together’s board of directors.

Geneseo high school seniors invite fellow upperclassmen to attend After Prom at the high school from 12:30 a.m. to 3 a.m. following prom, which is May 6. The event, dubbed Casino Night, will feature euchre and Texas Hold’em tournaments, prizes, and more.

25 Years Ago

May 3, 1996

Geneseo’s new middle school has a home. The Geneseo board of education voted unanimously in special session to purchase 20.7 acres from Ina Asplund for $230,000, or $11,111 per acre.

A community garage sale will be held Saturday in enclosed shelter #4 at Richmond Hill Park. St. Malachy’s Youth Ministry is sponsoring the event. Donations of clothes or any items appropriate for a sale will be accepted.

50 Years Ago

April 29, 1971

The 1971 band concerts and ice cream socials at the Geneseo city park will begin June 8 according to Miss Viola Carlson, concert program chairman. The first concert will be given by the senior high band and the Richmond Hill Players will sponsor the social.

Susan Hanford and Dale Calsyn have been announced as valedictorian and salutatorian respectively of the class of 1971 of the J.D. senior high school.

100 Years Ago

April 29, 1921

The Fordson Tractor is built with overstrength in every part to withstand the strains of constant heavy work. It was tested under every possible condition of farm work before it was put on the market. Let us demonstrate this tractor on your farm. Tracy Motor Corporation

The young ladies of the Happy Hearts Circle of the M.E. church will hold a candy sale Saturday at Tracy’s garage. The proceeds will be used for the cemetery.